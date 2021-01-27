Drew Charter School outscored Gordon Lee 4-2 in overtime to hand the Lady Trojans a heartbreaking 46-44 Region 6-A loss Tuesday night in Atlanta.
Emma McGraw had 13 points to pace Gordon Lee (5-9, 1-6). Sidney Gasaway and Addison Sturdivant finished with nine points apiece, while the scoring for the Lady Trojans was rounded out by seven points from Emma Phillips, five from Emma Langston and one by Riley Shirley.
Drew Charter boys 87, Gordon Lee 34
The nightcap saw the Eagles, the top-ranked team in all of Class A Public, put four players in double figures, led by Jakobe Shazier's 22 points.
Will Carswell scored 11 points for the Trojans (5-11, 2-7). Conner Whitman had six points. Hunter Holmes finished with five. Cooper Jackson and Dawson Knight scored four points each, while Logan Simerley and Robert Henson each had two.
Gordon Lee will play host to rival Trion in a region doubleheader on Friday night, starting with the girls' varsity game at 6 p.m.