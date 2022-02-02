The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans both fell behind by nine points early in the first quarter of their home games against Armuchee on Tuesday night.
But neither team would stay behind.
Both the Trojans and Lady Trojans used big fourth-quarter runs and celebrated Senior Night with a Region 6-A sweep of the visitors from Floyd County.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 51, ARMUCHEE 47
The Lady Indians (8-15, 5-6) bolted out to a 9-0 lead to begin the game and they used another 9-2 run in the second quarter to jump in front, 24-12.
However, Riley Shirley scored six points in the second quarter to help key a 10-2 run by the Lady Trojans (14-10, 7-4) that pulled them back to within four points of the lead, 28-24, at halftime.
After a third quarter that saw both teams total just six points each, Gordon Lee continued to chip away before finally taking its first lead of the game, 40-39, on a big 3-point bucket by senior Emma McGraw with 3:30 remaining.
Kaitlyn Wagoner connected on a huge 3-point play with 2:32 remaining, but the Lady Indians answered with four straight points to retake a 44-43 lead with just 1:44 left to play. However, on Gordon Lee's ensuing possession, Emma Phillips knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put her team back up by two and the hosts never trailed again.
McGraw finished with eight points in the final period, while Phillips hit two threes in an eight-point fourth quarter of her own to help spur the comeback. Phillips finished with 15 points, followed by McGraw with 14 and Shirley with 11.
Wagoner scored six points, followed by Gracie Helton and Seanna Norton with two each, while senior Macy Sharp added one and picked up a key offensive rebound in the final minute of the game.
Bailey Tomlin scored 17 points for Armuchee, while Olivia Moses, the Lady Indians' lone senior, added 15 points. Moses connected on a long 3-pointer at the end of the game to reach 1,000 career points and was honored with a standing ovation by fans of both teams in honor of the accomplishment.
GORDON LEE BOYS 57, ARMUCHEE 52
After a narrow two-point victory at Armuchee three weeks ago, the Trojans were once again able to hit some key free throws down the stretch and snap a three-game losing streak, while ending the Indians' own winning streak at four.
Armuchee (9-12, 7-9) opened the game on a 10-1 run, only to see the Trojans claw their way back to within five points of the lead, 16-11, by the end of the opening quarter.
Gordon Lee (14-10, 11-6) built on the momentum by holding the visitors to just six points in the second quarter and the Trojans ultimately took a narrow 23-22 lead into the locker room.
The first half of the third quarter saw several ties and lead changes. Armuchee took a 32-31 advantage midway through the period when freshman Trenton Cothran connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to jump-start what became a 12-3 run for the Indians.
They added to their advantage a minute into the fourth and held a seemingly comfortable 47-35 lead when Gordon Lee suddenly caught fire.
A 12-0 run, aided by two 3-pointers from Hunter Holmes, brought the Trojans back to even. The home team later took a 49-47 lead after Josh Underwood made a steal and hit two free throws with 1:53 play.
Sam Sartin connected on a bucket on Gordon Lee's next trip down the court and the Trojans came up with another big steal on the inbound play, leading to Underwood making 1 of 2 foul shots with 46.5 seconds remaining.
Down 52-47, Jordan Joyce hit a 3-pointer for the Indians to cut the Trojans' lead down to two with 30 seconds to play. Armuchee was forced to foul Evan Parham, who drained both free throws to bump the lead back to four with 19.6 seconds to go.
Joyce answered for the Indians with two free throws of his own with 18.3 seconds to play. However, Holmes calmly swished pair of free tosses with 17.1 seconds to go and, following an Armuchee miss, the junior went back to the line with 4.2 seconds left and hit 1 of 2 to seal the region victory.
Holmes scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Sartin added 11 points on the evening. The remainder of the points were spread out between Jordan Underwood, Cooper Jackson and Will McCutcheon with four each, and Parham, Josh Underwood, Andrew Amor and Robert Henson with three apiece.
Cothran scored 17 for the Indians and Malik Drinic added 12 before fouling out with 2:55 remaining.
Gordon Lee will close out the regular season this Friday night with a pair of region games at Bowdon.