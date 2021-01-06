T.J. Printup, Jr. had 30 points and Tre Mitchell added 22 for the Adairsville Tigers on Tuesday night, but LFO countered with a career-high 41 from Jamichael Davis and the Warriors left Bartow County with a 76-74 Region 6-AAA victory.
Davis scored 22 points in the first half as LFO forged a narrow 45-40 lead at the break. The sophomore would later add 10 points in the fourth quarter to help his team hang on for the victory.
Brent Bowman scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and Dee Calhoun added 10 in the victory. Three points from Amari Burnett, two from Cameron Gregg and one by Jamillion Womble rounded out the scoring as LFO improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in region play.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors will both travel to LaFayette on Friday night for a pair of 6-AAA contests, starting at 7 p.m.