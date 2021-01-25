The Chattanooga Valley Eagles and Lady Eagles enjoyed a sweep of visiting Dade Monday night in Flintstone.
Chattanooga Valley girls 40, Dade 28
Mylee Howard had 14 points and eight rebounds and Desiree Powell added a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Lady Eagles' victory.
Emma Fowler finished with six points. Georgia Mae Anderson and JaMiah Lewis each had four points, while Bralie Blevins picked up two. Lewis also collected six rebounds and eight assists in the win.
Chattanooga Valley boys 32, Dade 30
Jaishon McLin had nine points as eight different Eagles scored in the nightcap. Carter Myers and Jamie Hinton both had five points. Aiden Russell and Jamarcus Lewis each went for four. Kain Brown and Bryson Duke had two apiece and Isaiah Price rounded out the scoring with one.
Heritage girls 45, LaFayette 21
The Lady Generals fell behind 8-0, but came charging back to pick up a make-up game win in south Walker County.
Macie Collins and Natalie Vaughn led the way for Heritage with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Kellie Boehm added five points. Faith Alsobrooks and Reese Abercrombie both finished with four, while one point from Bailee Hollis completed the scoring.