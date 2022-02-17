The Ringgold Tigers have been on something that can only be called a roller coaster ride this season.
The Blue-and-White entered the Region 6-AAA tournament as its No. 9 seed and sported a 6-18 record when it began this past Saturday. And while there have been some solid victories this season, there has also been a significant dose of heartbreak as the Tigers have dropped six games this season by four points or less.
They also ended the regular season on a two-game losing slide, falling at home to Rockmart by 11 before enduring an 18-point loss at Sonoraville in the final game before the tournament.
But through it all, the Tigers have refused to quit and tonight, they are celebrating their first trip to the state tournament since the 2018-2019 season.
Second-year head coach Josh Hensley's self-titled "Boys of February" assured themselves of at least three more games this year with another upset victory in the region tournament Thursday night.
Already with 11-point victories over No. 8 Sonoraville and No. 5 Coahulla Creek, the Tigers shocked No. 3 Rockmart at LaFayette High School, 60-53. The win not only avenged the Senior Night loss to the Jackets two weeks ago, it put them in Friday night's semifinals against top-seeded LaFayette.
"This is pretty special," Hensley said on the ride home. "I'm so proud of this bunch because throughout the entire year, we felt like we were right there. We've had close losses to a lot of good teams and a lot of high school kids would have just packed it in.
"But these kids just kept fighting, believe in each other and pushing each other in practice. This is really a big testament to those guys and how hard they've worked."
Thursday's game saw the Tigers jump out to an 18-13 lead after the first quarter before taking a 35-27 cushion into the locker room. Rockmart outscored Ringgold 26-25 in the second half, but the Tigers put four players in double figures and used that balance to hold off the Jackets down the stretch.
Brevin Massengale finished with 15 points and O'Reilly Matthews had 14, including four straight free throws in the fourth quarter. Luke Rominger and Alex Otting each scored 13. Otting gave the Tigers an early spark with 11 first-quarter points, including a trio of 3 pointers.
Jordan Wideman scored three points and Caden Dodson added two in the victory.
Jakari Clark had 19 points for Rockmart.
Ringgold (9-18) will try to keep the upset train rolling on Friday night against the unbeaten and state ranked Ramblers (22-0). That game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. The winner will face either No. 2 LFO or No. 3 Adairsville, who will play their semifinal contest at 4:30.