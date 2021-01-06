The Ridgeland Panthers and Cedartown Bulldogs battled tooth-and-nail on Tuesday night, but in the end it was the visiting Bulldogs rallying in the final quarter to pull out a 66-62 victory in a Region 7-AAAA slugfest.
Ridgeland, eyeing its first region win of the season, led by nine in the closing seconds of the opening half, but gave up a basket just before the horn as they went into the locker room with a 31-24 advantage.
The Bulldogs opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to forge a 36-33 lead with 3:15 left in the period. However, Ridgeland would counter with a 14-2 spurt of its own. Kyan Clark would beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer and the Panthers took a nine-point lead into the fourth.
Matthew Ramsey would open the final period with a trey to give the home team its biggest lead of the game, 50-38, but that advantage would quickly evaporate as Cedartown needed a little less than three minutes to whittle the lead completely away.
Xavier Holiday drained three 3-pointers and the Bulldogs' full-court press defense frustrated the Panthers as the visitors rallied to knot things up at 52 with 5:19 to play.
The two teams continued to exchange buckets before a pair of free throws by Ray Smith with 38 seconds to go gave the Bulldogs some breathing room at 64-59. But Clark would bury a trey with a hand in his face just 13 seconds later, and also drew a foul, slicing the Cedartown lead back to two.
Clark was unable to finish off the 4-point play, but the Bulldogs knocked the ball out of bounds on the rebound attempt, giving the Panthers the ball with an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead.
However, airtight defense by Cedartown would result in a 5-second call and Ridgeland was whistled for an intentional foul on a breakaway lay-up attempt with 15.2 seconds to go.
C.J. Washington would miss both free throws, but on Cedartown's ensuing possession, Washington drew another foul, this one with 12.7 seconds remaining, and this time he connected on both shots, which ultimately proved to be the final margin of victory.
Jeremiah Johnson had 18 points for the Bulldogs and Holiday finished with 14 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Clark matched Johnson for game-high honors with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. Ramsey hit four threes to finish with 12 points and Judd Anderson dropped in 11. Nine points from Zack Harrison, seven by John Hill and three from Chase Hickman rounded out the scoring as Ridgeland fell to 1-7 overall in 0-4 in region play.
Cedartown girls 79, Ridgeland 28
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as Qiara Watson had 19 points, 13 coming in the opening stanza.
Shayla Rosson had nine points for the Lady Panthers (1-9, 0-4). Camby Arthur finished with seven and Madison Lennon added four. Haylee Collins ended the night with three points, followed by two apiece from Payton Buchanan and Lexie Young. Macie Boren rounded out the scoring with one point.
Ridgeland will host Heritage in region games this Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers will travel to Dalton on Saturday for 3 and 4:30 p.m. matinees against Christian Heritage.