The Ringgold Lady Tigers snapped Heritage's impressive eight-game winning streak Saturday night at David Moss Gymnasium, while the boys' game saw the Generals rally in the fourth quarter to get past the upset-minded Tigers.
Ringgold girls 53, Heritage 36
Tough defense by the home team and cold shooting from the visitors gave the Lady Tigers (11-5) a 30-11 cushion at intermission before they went on to the victory.
Rachel Lopez had a nice night with 18 points, five steals and four assists in the win. Maggie Reed went for 13 points and Riley Nayadley had seven points and eight rebounds. Six points from Addi Broome, four from Caroline Hemphill, three from Baileigh Pitts and two from Jade Gainer rounded out the scoring for the hosts.
Gracie Murray and Lauren Mock had seven points each for Heritage (12-5). Brooke Matherly and Kortney McKenzie added six apiece. Riley Kokinda and Dayonna Perryman both finished with four, while Ella Debity had two.
Heritage boys 48, Ringgold 40
The Tigers led by double-digits early in the third quarter and carried a 32-27 advantage into the final period of play, but Cade Kiniry scored eight of his team-high 15 points in the fourth to help the Generals complete the comeback.
Carson Palmer scored nine points and Cooper Terry had seven for Heritage (12-5). Caden Snyder and Kaden Swope both scored five. Bryce Travillian added three, while Mitchell Kennedy and Ty Loveless picked up two points apiece.
O'Reilly Matthews led all scorers with 19 points for Ringgold (1-13). Christian Balistreri finished with six, while Caden Dodson and Jordan Wideman had four apiece. Daniel Fow added three points and Jayden Williams and Brevin Massengale rounded out the scoring with two each.
Both schools will jump back into region play with road games on Tuesday, Heritage at Northwest Whitfield and Ringgold at Murray County.