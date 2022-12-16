The LFO Lady Warriors reached the 10-win mark and maintained their perfect record heading into the Christmas break with a 65-30 victory at Catoosa County rival Heritage on Friday night.

LFO jumped out to a 36-16 lead at halftime on its way to the win. The Lady Warriors' high-scoring trio of Christina Collins, Angel Simmons and Christen Collins all finished in double figures with 19, 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

