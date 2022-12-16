The LFO Lady Warriors reached the 10-win mark and maintained their perfect record heading into the Christmas break with a 65-30 victory at Catoosa County rival Heritage on Friday night.
LFO jumped out to a 36-16 lead at halftime on its way to the win. The Lady Warriors' high-scoring trio of Christina Collins, Angel Simmons and Christen Collins all finished in double figures with 19, 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Kaile Richiez added six points. Ziara Thompson and Zoey Gray-Martin scored four each. Mylee Howard and Heidi Johnson each finished with two, while Mercedes Thompson chipped in with one.
Heritage got 13 points from Macie Collins, eight from Tori Epps, three by Katie Coke and two each from Bailee Hollis, Ema Tanner and Addi Dills.
The Lady Warriors (10-0) will not play again until Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the opening round of the Best of Preps Tournament at Chattanooga State. They will face Meigs County at 10 a.m.
The Lady Generals (3-6), however, will get right back to action Saturday night at home against Ringgold. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
HERITAGE BOYS 61, LFO 53
The second game of the night saw the Generals take a narrow 8-7 lead after the first quarter before erupting for 22 points over the next eight minutes to go up 30-16 at the break.
The Warriors outscored their hosts 37-31 in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the halftime deficit.
Heritage (5-4) got 17 points from Kaleb Gallman, 15 from Bryce Travillian and 11 from Lennon Barrett. Kaleb Biddle added nine, followed by seven from Gavin Broadrick and two from Max Owens.
LFO (6-4) got 17 from Amari Burnett and 14 apiece from Brent Bowman and Jayden Dover. The rest of the scoring included five from Jared Mitchell and three from Bryce Brock.
Heritage is scheduled to play Saturday night at home against Ringgold at 7:30 p.m., while the next game for LFO will be the opening round of the Best of Preps Tournament at Chattanooga State on Wednesday, Dec. 28. They will face McCallie at 7 p.m. that night in a rematch of their meeting at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament last month.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.