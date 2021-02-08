With region tournaments set to begin in a week's time, and with a number of COVID-postponed games still to be played, this week will be an extremely busy one for high school basketball teams in Catoosa and Walker County.
Here's an updated list of this week's games, starting with tonight's action (Monday, Feb. 8)...always subject to change.
Gordon Lee
The Trojans will host Atlanta Classical Academy at 6 p.m. tonight in a Region 6-A make-up game. The Lady Trojans, who were slated to face Fairview Christian School in a non-league game, had that contest cancelled earlier on Monday.
On Friday, the Lady Trojans will take on Mt. Zion in the opening round of the Region 6-A tournament at Armuchee. They would face the host school on Saturday should they win on Friday. Region tournament information for the Trojans is not yet known.
LaFayette
The Ramblers and Lady Ramblers will host Adairsville on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. The LaFayette boys will travel to Coahulla Creek for a 7:30 p.m. make-up game on Thursday and both teams will close out the regular season at North Murray on Friday, starting at 7.
Oakwood Christian
The Lady Eagles received a first-round bye in the GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 tournament, which is being held at Unity Christian School in Rome. Their first game in the tournament will be Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and they will play again on Friday depending on the result of Thursday's game.
The OCA JV boys will play Friday at 6 p.m. in their final game before the SCAA tournament, which begins on Monday, Feb. 15. The varsity Eagles' season is over as they did not qualify for the GAPPS region tournament.
Ridgeland
The Panthers and Lady Panthers both have road games tonight. The girls play at Southeast Whitfield and the boys play at Trion. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Both teams will close out the regular season at home on Tuesday with a doubleheader against Central-Carroll, starting at 6.
LFO
The LFO boys will play four times this week, beginning with a road game at Coahulla Creek at 6 p.m. tonight. They will host Adairsville on Thursday, also at 6.
The final two games will be part of varsity doubleheaders. Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors will host Sonoraville on Tuesday (girls at 6 p.m.) before road games at Murray County on Friday (girls at 7).
The Lady Warriors also know they will be opening the Region 6-AAA tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. Their opponent and the location for the game were unknown as of press time.
Ringgold
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will have two final regular season games apiece. On Tuesday, they will travel to North Murray (6 p.m.) before returning home on Friday to host Coahulla Creek (7 p.m.).
Heritage
While the Generals' regular season is complete, the Lady Generals have one final game before the region tournament. They will head to Tunnel Hill on Friday for a 6 p.m. game against Northwest Whitfield.
The Region 6-AAA tournaments (LaFayette, LFO, Ringgold) will begin with play-in games this Saturday and first-round games next Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys), while the Region 7-AAAA tournaments (Heritage, Ridgeland) will begin next Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys) with higher-seeded teams hosting the first-round games.