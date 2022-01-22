Two of the top prep girls' teams in the Tri-State area met in Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday as Tennessee powerhouse Bradley Central faced off with homestanding LFO, who put their season-opening 18-game unbeaten streak on the line.
The Bears led 18-17 after a fast-paced opening quarter, but the visitors clamped down on the defensive end the rest of the way, especially in the second and fourth quarters, to pull away for a 69-41 win.
Bradley, who hit 10 3-pointers, moved to 17-2 with the victory, while LFO dropped to 18-1. Bradley came into the game ranked No. 4 in Tennessee Class 4A, while LFO is No. 3 in Georgia Class 3A.
"Bradley is a well-rounded (and) disciplined team," Lady Warriors head coach Dewayne Watkins said. "The coaches did a great job of adjusting to what we like to do and they created an advantage that we were not able to match tonight."
Up by just one point going into the second quarter, the Bears outscored LFO, 17-4, to take a 35-21 lead at intermission. They added five more points to their lead by the end of the third quarter and won the fourth by a 16-7 margin.
Hannah Jones had the hot hand for Bradley with a game-high 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Kasee Weber had four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Erika Swick dropped in 11.
Ashlan Crittenden had eight points, followed by Avary Brewer with five, Sloan Carpenter with three and Harmonie Ware with one.
Christina Collins and Christen Collins had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Lady Warriors. Angel Simmons had six points and Princess Simmons added three. Gracie Cochran, Star Alexander and Zoey Gray-Martin scored two apiece and Kaile Richiez had one.
LFO will get back to Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. home game against North Murray. The boys' game will follow.
"We are still very upbeat and excited about our next challenge," Watkins added. "We have a great deal of work to do in order to reach our goals. This (loss) does not hurt our goals at all. Our goal was never to go undefeated. We just need to continue to work on getting better."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.