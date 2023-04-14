After a record-breaking, four-year, standout career at LFO, Brent Bowman is taking his game to the next level.
The talented 6-foot-2 senior combo guard, who had several offers to choose from, officially became a Shorter Hawk during a well-attended signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday.
"It means a whole lot," Bowman said of the moment. "A lot of blood, sweat, tears and effort have gone into this. It's been the goal from the start, so it's nice to be able to continue to play (in college)."
While Bowman is headed to Shorter to play basketball, he said the game wasn't his top priority as he made his college selection.
"For me, no matter the (college basketball) division, it was able to go and further my relationship with God first," he explained. "That was the first thing that (Shorter) Coach (Wade) Anderson actually spoke to me about, that I could come in there and continue to do that.
"I love the family atmosphere there and it's what I was looking for in a program. I'll be able to go in and play the same way I did here the last few years, trying to get buckets, getting my teammates involved and that sort of stuff. I think (Shorter) just really fits my playing style."
Bowman helped the Warriors make the state playoffs four straight times and LFO won its first region title since 1996 during Bowman's freshman season. As a junior, the Red-and-White got the Sweet 16 round of the Class AAA state tournament.
He averaged 14 points and three boards as a rookie and put up 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals as a sophomore. As a junior, he earned a third All-Region selection and passed the 1,000-career point mark, finishing the year with 18.8 points, 6.3 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals a night.
Even more would be asked of him in his senior year and Bowman more than delivered. He was voted as the Region 6-AAA Player of the Year with averages of 22.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals.
Named a GACA Class AAA North All-State selection, Bowman had 10 games with 20 or more points and six games with 30-plus points. He had a season-high 37 in a game against Gordon Lee, one of 19 straight games in which he reached double digits in scoring.
Then on Jan. 31, Bowman passed Macey Gregg to become the school's all-time scoring leader, male or female. He ended his time in a Warrior uniform with 1,726 points.
He said this past season helped him grow as a leader.
"Having some younger guys coming up really put me in a situation where I either had to step up and be a leader or sit there and kind of let my senior year go," he added. "For me, it was just taking the role and making sure everybody was on the same page, even at practice.
"It was good for me and I think it helped me grow and develop as a player and helped us get as far as we did this year. We came up short at times, but I thought we were successful enough to continue this program and thrive."
Josh Laney, Bowman's coach all four years at LFO, said the senior matured a lot in the past four seasons, but especially this last one.
"We had a pretty big senior group, but not all of them had a lot of experience, so he really had to kind of step up and instill (in them) the way we did things at practice and the kind of effort it was going to take," he said. "He had to command the team and he was playing a different position too, so it really became one of those things where he had to do a lot of stuff that he hadn't had to do before.
"Overall, I think it not only helped him basketball-wise, but it helped him grow as a person get to the point where he needs to be successful at the next level."
Laney added that the increased maturity will benefit Bowman exponentially at the next level.
"He's a great kid that works hard and he's always one of the first ones to show up, no matter if it's a meeting, film (study) or a workout," Laney continued. "He's great academically. I think he's a 4.0 student too, so Shorter is really getting a kid that's already begun to transition to an adult stage of life and kind of knows what it takes to do things on that kind of adult level."
Bowman said he plans to major in general business management and minor in sports marketing.
Shorter, an NCAA Division II school, is currently competing in the Gulf South Conference, but will be moving to Conference Carolinas starting with the 2024-25 academic year.