Brent Bowman signs with Shorter

Tiffany, Adam, Bryant and Bailee Bowman were among the many on hand to watch LFO senior Brent Bowman sign on to play basketball at Shorter University on Wednesday.

 Scott Herpst

After a record-breaking, four-year, standout career at LFO, Brent Bowman is taking his game to the next level.

The talented 6-foot-2 senior combo guard, who had several offers to choose from, officially became a Shorter Hawk during a well-attended signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In