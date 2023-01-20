Brent Bowman became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the LFO boys' basketball program during the Warriors' 79-53 home win over Gordon Lee on Friday night.

The senior guard drained five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 37 points to put him at 1,549 for his stellar career. That total pushed him past former great Bobby Davis and broke a record that had stood for nearly 30 years.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In