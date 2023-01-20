Brent Bowman became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the LFO boys' basketball program during the Warriors' 79-53 home win over Gordon Lee on Friday night.
The senior guard drained five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 37 points to put him at 1,549 for his stellar career. That total pushed him past former great Bobby Davis and broke a record that had stood for nearly 30 years.
Jayden Dover added 14 points in the win, while Jared Mitchell and Amari Burnett each scored nine as LFO moved to 11-8 overall and 8-1 in Region 6-AAA.
Hunter Holmes had 20 points for the Trojans (9-10, 2-7), followed by Will McCutcheon with 11 and Jordan Underwood with seven.
LFO GIRLS 68, GORDON LEE 26
In the opener, the Lady Warriors got 15 points each from Angel Simmons and Christen Collins and used a 14-point spark from sophomore Christal Collins to boost their record to 18-0 overall and 9-0 in region play.
With senior Christina Collins out of the lineup as a precaution, Christal Collins scored 10 of her 14 points in a 27-point second quarter that gave the Lady Warriors a 37-13 cushion at halftime after they went into the second period up by just two at 10-8.
Gordon Lee (3-13, 0-9) got seven points each from Riley Shirley and Emma Phillips to go with four from Abby Logan.
LFO will step out of state on Saturday for a highly-anticipated game at Bradley Central (20-0), the No. 1-ranked team in its classification in Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. with the boys' game to follow. Christina Collins is expected to be back in the lineup for the Lady Warriors.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee will also play at home on Saturday against longtime rival Trion. The varsity girls' game will also begin at 6.
Read more on these games in the Jan. 25 editions of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.