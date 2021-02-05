The Gordon Lee Trojans' season-high five-game winning streak was snapped on Friday night as visiting Bowdon left Chickamauga with an 85-46 victory.
The state-ranked Red Devils jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and never look back.
Hunter Holmes had four 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Trojans (11-12, 7-8) in the loss. Logan Simerley scores 10 points. Will Carswell added seven. Cayden Powell scored four points, followed by Cooper Jackson with three, Anthony Sikes with two and Dawson Knight with one.
The girls' game was not played as Bowdon was forced to cancel the game. Gordon Lee (7-11, 2-8) will be awarded a forfeit as the game will not be made up.
The Lady Trojans are slated to travel to Southeast Whitfield tomorrow for a non-region game.