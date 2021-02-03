The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked their second win over Hixson this season with a 49-35 victory in Chattanooga on Tuesday night.
Senior point guard Macie Boren had a night to remember with three 3-pointers, a 7 for 7 night at the free throw line - all in the third quarter - and a career-high 20 points to help the Lady Panthers (3-17) to the win.
Shayla Rosson hit two threes and finished with 11 points. Madison Lennon went for seven. Camby Arthur and Payton Buchanan both added four and Haylee Collins dropped in three.
Hixson boys 77, Ridgeland 60
The Panthers put up a valiant effort, despite having just seven players available in uniform.
Judd Anderson scored 16 points for Ridgeland (5-13) in the loss. Zack Harrison had 15 and Matthew Ramsey scored 12 on four 3-pointers. Chase Hickman added 11 points, followed three by Anthony Baldwin and two from John Hill.
Ridgeland ended the game 12 of 15 at the charity stripe.
Both Ridgeland teams will make the long drive to Carrollton for Region 7-AAAA games against Central on Friday.