One night after surrendering a halftime lead in a loss at Ridgeland on Thursday, the Gordon Lee Trojans bounced back in fine fashion to post a 62-52 home win over Mt. Zion in a Region 6-A contest on Friday night.
The Trojans (5-9, 2-5) bolted out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter and never gave it up. Logan Simerley and Will Carswell combined for 19 of the 21 first-quarter points. Carswell would finish with a team-high 20 and Simerley ended the night with 13.
Dawson Knight's 10 points included a pair of 3-pointers. Sam Fehr added seven points, while Hunter Holmes and Anthony Sikes both finished six. Sikes' points came on a pair of threes.
Mt. Zion girls 43, Gordon Lee 22
The Lady Trojans fell behind 32-12 at intermission and dropped to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in 6-A with the loss.
Emma Phillips had 12 points with three 3-pointers, but was the only Gordon Lee player in double figures. Addison Sturdivant had four points, followed by Kaitlyn Wagoner with three, Abigail Ashley with two and Riley Shirley with one.
The Gordon Lee boys will play at home on Monday in a region game against Fulton Leadership Academy, while both the Trojans and Lady Trojans will be in action Tuesday at Drew Charter School.