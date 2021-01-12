The LaFayette Ramblers got solid defense from some of its bench players in the first half and the offense got on track later as they posted a 70-51 victory over visiting Murray County on Tuesday night.
The victory gave LaFayette a sweep of the Indians in the Region 6-AAA regular season.
Major foul trouble in the first half forced head coach Hank Peppers to go to his reserves and they responded by holding Murray's dangerous shooters at bay and giving the Ramblers a 25-24 lead at intermission.
Aidan Hadaway, who had to sit for most of the first half with two personal fouls, erupted for 25 points in the second half after scoring seven in the first two periods.
DeCameron Porter added 15 points and Zack Barrett went for 10. Junior Barber scored all six of his points in the second half and Jaylon Ramsey chipped in with three for LaFayette (9-0, 6-0).
Murray County girls 64, LaFayette 39
After holding on for a four-point victory over the Lady Indians this past Saturday in Chatsworth, the Lady Ramblers managed just seven second-half points in a cold shooting night.
Mykeria Johnson scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added three blocks and two steals for the Lady Ramblers (6-3, 3-3). LaTyah Barber scored 11 points to go with seven boards, six steals, two blocks and two assists and Savanna Hall had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Michaela Baker finished with four points and eight rebounds, while Heather Tucker completed the stat sheet with one point, two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
LaFayette will travel on Friday for pair of region games at Rockmart.