There were days when he wasn't sure it was going to happen, but happen it finally did.
This past Friday, May 20, Jaret "Junior" Barber realized a dream when he signed college papers to continue his basketball career at Monmouth College, an NCAA Division III school in Monmouth, Illinois.
"This is a very special day for sure," Barber said, surrounded by well-wishers on Signing Day. "I've looked forward to this day for a long time. There's been plenty of doubts along the way when I didn't think I would get here, but I'm glad I finally made it to this day."
Another person excited to watch Barber sign was his high school coach, Hank Peppers, who had nothing but glowing reviews for Barber as a player and as a person.
"It couldn't happen to a better kid," Peppers said. "From Day 1, he's earned everything he's ever gotten. The amount of improvement from Day 1 of his freshman year until now is as much or more than any player I've ever had in terms of just getting better.
"And he's done it the right way. He's worked hard and really dedicated himself to bettering his game. He loves the game and he's a great kid. I just love to see this happen for him."
Barber burst onto the scene in LaFayette as a sophomore when the shooting guard and lockdown defender was named honorable mention in Region 6-AAAA after averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and almost two steals a night.
The next season, Barber continued to be a force for the Ramblers. He picked up a first team nod in Region 6-AAA and put up 13.1 points a game to go with 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and two steals.
He followed up with yet another first team All-Region honor this past season when the 6-footer scored 15.9 points and grabbed 6.1 rebounds a night. That included a memorable 19-point fourth quarter in a come-from-behind road win at LFO in a battle of unbeaten and state-ranked squads.
He helped lead the Ramblers to a school-best 25-1 record this past season and an unprecedented third straight region championship, finishing his career with four state playoff appearances, two runs to the Elite Eight and one trip to the Sweet 16.
Barber also won four area championships and made four state tournaments as part of LaFayette's top-flight golf team.
The senior said Monmouth was the first school to call after seeing film of him sent out by his father.
"They were very interested and thought I could be a very big part of their team, so the coach called and expressed how much he wanted me there," he explained. "I really kind of set that as a Plan B option because I was expecting some more (offers). I ended up getting some more interest here and there, but not many more offers, so that ended up being the best place for me.
"It's nice up there. They have a very nice facility. You wouldn't think it's a Division III program just from looking at it. Plus the community is very LaFayette-like. Everybody knows everybody, so it's really feels like home. I believe I can be a star player there for sure."
"I know I'm biased, but I think he's got his best basketball still ahead of him because he's improved so much every year," Peppers added. "Playing against better college competition in practice every day is just going to raise his game. He's got all the physical tools and I really believe his best days are ahead of him. I just can't wait to see it."
Barber, who holds a 3.7 grade point average, plans to major in business.
The Fighting Scots are part of the Midwest Conference, a nine-member league with schools located in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.