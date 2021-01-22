The Ringgold Lady Tigers got back on track Friday night with a 47-29 home victory over North Murray in a Region 6-AAA contest.
Baileigh Pitts led Ringgold (10-5, 6-4) in both scoring and rebounding with 10 points and seven boards. Rachel Lopez had nine points and three assists, while Addi Broome added nine points and grabbed six rebounds. Maggie Reed poured in eight points and matched Lopez with three assists.
Caroline Hemphill added four points. Riley Nayadley had three points and pulled down six boards, while two points apiece by Amber and Jade Gainer rounded out the scoring for the Blue-and-White.
North Murray boys 65, Ringgold 45
The Tigers and Mountaineers dueled for three close quarters before the visitors from Chatsworth pulled away in the fourth.
Ringgold led 25-21 at halftime and trailed by just four, 44-40, going into the final eight minutes. But North Murray made 10 of 15 free throws in the final period to help seal the win. They would go 18 of 39 from the charity stripe on the night, while Ringgold made just four of 10 attempts.
O'Reilly Matthews had 17 points and Caden Dodson scored 15 to pace the Tigers (1-12, 1-10). Jayden Williams added five points, while the rest of the scoring included four from Daniel Fow and two apiece from Gage Long and Brevin Massengale.
Ringgold will be back at home on Saturday night for a twinbill against Heritage, starting at 6 p.m.