Down by many as 11 points in the second half, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored on the final play of the game to complete the comeback and defeat Dade County, 47-46, in the fifth-place game of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
LaFayette trailed 20-15 at halftime and fell behind by seven points going into the fourth quarter when the Lady Wolverines extended their lead to double digits.
But the Orange-and-Black sliced into Dade's lead down the stretch and trailed by one with 7.6 seconds left on the clock and the ball under their own basket.
LaFayette was able to get the ball up the court and into the hands of Jenna Baker, who hit a shot in the lane to give her team the dramatic victory.
Baker finished with nine points and six rebounds. Michaela Baker had eight points and six rebounds, while Mykeria Johnson fueled the fourth-quarter rally by scoring 11 of her 17 points in the period. The senior also pulled down seven boards.
Fanny Barber had a solid afternoon with four points, three rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks. Heather Tucker finished with three points. Olivia Acuff, Sara Pendley and Suki Williams all scored two points apiece, while Williams also grabbed seven rebounds and collecting three steals.
LaFayette (5-6) will take a two-game winning streak into January, when they will get back to Region 6-AAA play on Jan. 7 with a home game against Coahulla Creek.
