After her first career double-double in Tuesday's game at LFO, LaFayette sophomore Jenna Baker put another memory in her mental scrapbook on Friday night.
With the Lady Ramblers trailing 42-41 and just 3.8 seconds left on the clock, Heather Tucker threw an inbound pass from midcourt into the hands of Baker, who had drawn one-on-one coverage on the low block.
Baker dribbled once and spun 180 degrees to her left before lofting a five-foot baseline jumper over the outstretched hand of a North Murray defender.
The ball rattled in the rim briefly before dropping through the net at the buzzer and the Lady Ramblers mobbed Baker at center-court in celebration of a 43-42 Region 6-AAA victory.
It was Baker's second game-winner of the season as she connected in the closing seconds of a 47-46 win over Dade County in the fifth-place game of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Tournament back on Dec. 30.
It was also the final two points of Baker's eight-point night. She added six rebounds and three steals. Mykeria Johnson had a team-high 17-points and four blocked shots, while Tucker dropped in six points to go with three rebounds and three assists.
Fanny Barber scored five points, collected six steals and dished out four assists. Raven Yancy had three points, three rebounds and four steals. Michaela Baker had six boards to go with two points, while Suki Williams scored two points and pulled down four rebounds.
LaFayette improved to 7-8 overall and 3-6 in region play with the win.
LAFAYETTE 55, NORTH MURRAY 45
The Ramblers improved to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in region play with the win over the Mountaineers.
LaFayette led by 20 points with three minutes to play before the visitors connected on some late 3-pointers to make the final score closer.
Aidan Hadaway scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Orange-and-Black. No further information on the game was available as of press time.
LaFayette will have its hands full with visiting Murray County on Tuesday night as the 6-AAA slate continues.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.