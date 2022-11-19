A battle between two youthful squads helped kick off the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday and it was the Heritage Lady Generals overcoming an early second-quarter deficit to beat the host Lady Panthers, 61-47.
Ridgeland (1-1) bolted out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and made a pair of 3-pointers early in the second to extend its lead to 21-9. However, Heritage (1-0) came storming back to trail by just one point, 24-23, going into halftime.
The Lady Generals put up 21 points in the third quarter and 17 more in the fourth, pulling away for their first win of the season.
Macie Collins had 18 points in the victory. Lauren Mock, Tori Epps and Reece Abercrombie finished with 10 apiece and Addi Dills deals added seven. The scoring was rounded out by two points each from Ema Tanner, Chloe Fowler and Bailee Hollis.
Ridgeland got 15 points from Jamiah Lewis and 15 more from Emma Fowler, who connected on four 3-pointers. Ava Mariakis added eight points and Madison Lennon had seven, while three from Shayla Rosson completed the scoring.
HERITAGE BOYS 69, RIDGELAND 48
The Generals (1-0) had an outstanding shooting performance from the 3-point line and from the charity stripe in a victory over Ridgeland on Day 1 of the Classic.
Heritage opened up a 35-11 lead at halftime on its way to the win as Kaleb Gallman had a big night with 27 points, including three treys. Kaleb Biddle also hit three of his team's seven threes and finished with 13 points, while Bryce Travillian added 10.
J.C. Armour added seven points, followed by Gavin Broadrick with six, Cooper Bell with four and Maddox Henry with two. Heritage was 8 of 9 at the free throw line.
The Panthers (0-1) got 22 points from John Hill and nine from Eron Graham. Matthew Ramsey went for seven points, Chase Hickman added six, while Hayden Mooneyham and Carter Myers each scored two.
Ridgeland was 6 of 8 at the line, but connected on just two 3-pointers.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 54, CHATTOOGA 28
The Lady Tigers (1-0) put three players in double figures as they began their season with a victory in the Ridgeland Classic.
Brooke Baldwin had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Leiah Henderson and Kinsley Forscutt each scored 10 points. Hannah Scott and Alayna Yarger had seven points each, while Cady Helton and Eryn Epps each added two.
CSAS BOYS 72, RINGGOLD 56
The Tigers trailed the Patriots at halftime, 26-25, but the Chattanooga small school stalwart put up 23 points in each of the last two quarters to pull away.
O'Reilly Matthews had three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Ringgold (0-1). He also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his high school career.
Brevin Massengale had 13 points and Luke Rominger added nine on three treys. Taylor Pierce knocked down a pair of threes to finish with six points, while the rest of the scoring included four from Bryce Harris, three from Zach Fow and two by Braxton Holtcamp.
The Heritage girls will take on Coahulla Creek Monday at 7 p.m. as play in the Classic continues. That game will be followed by the Heritage boys against Coahulla Creek at approximately 8:30.
Ringgold's teams will take the floor again on Tuesday at the Classic. The Lady Tigers will battle Dade County at 4, followed by the Tigers against Southeast Whitfield at 5:30.
Ridgeland will not play again until Wednesday on the Classic's final day. The Panthers will face off with Southeast Whitfield at 11:30 a.m. and the Lady Panthers will try their luck against Northwest Whitfield at 7 p.m. that night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.