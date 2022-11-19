A battle between two youthful squads helped kick off the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday and it was the Heritage Lady Generals overcoming an early second-quarter deficit to beat the host Lady Panthers, 61-47.

Ridgeland (1-1) bolted out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and made a pair of 3-pointers early in the second to extend its lead to 21-9. However, Heritage (1-0) came storming back to trail by just one point, 24-23, going into halftime.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

