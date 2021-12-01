For the majority of 32 minutes Tuesday night, LaFayette's Aidan Hadaway endured some loud, but good-natured trash talking from the Ridgeland student section.
A short time after the final whistle had blown, Hadaway emerged from the visitors' locker room and, in a very classy move, many of those same Ridgeland students congratulated him with a bevy of handshakes and fist-bumps, all of whom couldn't help but respect the senior's performance in an 89-52 win at Ridgeland.
From break-away dunks to put-back slams to 3-pointers, the Ohio University signee did it all on Tuesday and did it to the tune of 48 points, breaking his own school record of 44, set against the Panthers in a late-season game last year in LaFayette.
"It feels great," Hadaway smiled. "I hit a few more 3-pointers this year than I did the last time and I didn't have as many dunks (tonight), but it was still really fun."
Hadaway scored all 14 of the Ramblers' points in the first quarter, though early foul trouble on the visitors allowed Ridgeland to close out the opening quarter on a 13-5 run and take an 18-14 lead at the end of the first period.
But the Ramblers would crank up the defensive intensity in the second quarter and immediately turned the game around.
Scoring in transition off of their half-court defense, LaFayette opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, punctuated by a one-handed jam by Hadaway on a fast break to put the Ramblers up by eight with 2:50 left before halftime. A 3-pointer by Jaylon Ramsey with 26 seconds remaining stretched the lead out to 12 points before the Ramblers took a 37-27 cushion into the break.
The Orange-and-Black continued their defensive pressure in the third quarter as an opening 11-0 run allowed them to outscore the Panthers 26-9 in the period and open up a commanding 63-36 lead going into the fourth.
No. 4-ranked LaFayette allowed just one 3-pointer by Ridgeland, who had come into the game averaging 75.5 points in their first two outings.
"We didn't play too good on defense in the first quarter," Hadaway explained. "We just weren't playing as hard, but in the second and third quarters, we really locked up and got out to a big lead going into the fourth. The defense really got our offense going."
Junior Barber finished with 16 points for the Ramblers (1-0), followed by nine from Ramsey and four each from Jordan Kennerly and Kendall Culbreth. Zach Barrett and Sam Hall each scored two, while Evan Williams rounded out the scoring with one.
Judd Anderson paced Ridgeland (1-2) with 18 points, while 15 from Chase Hickman gave the Panthers two players in double figures. Matthew Ramsey scored five points and Kyan Clark added four. The scoring was rounded out by two points each from Zack Harrison, Eron Graham, John Hill, Price Ray and Jordan Lamb.
LaFayette girls 61, Ridgeland 25
The Lady Ramblers jumped out to a big halftime lead in their season-opener before coasting to the victory.
Jenna Baker had 12 points and five rebounds for the Lady Ramblers (1-0). Mykeria Johnson added 11 points, while Michaela Baker finished with eight. Raven Yancy, Heather Tucker and Fanny Barber all had six points apiece with Barber dishing out seven assists and collecting five steals.
Suki Williams cleaned the glass for 11 rebounds to go with four points. Alivia Hughes and Sara Pendley each had three points, while two from Ava Brown rounded out the scoring.
Annabel Hill and Emma Fowler had four points apiece for the Lady Panthers (0-3). McKensie Miller, Shayla Rosson, Tiara Slocum, Haylee Collins and Desiree Powell all had three points, while Camby Arthur scored two.
LaFayette will travel to Chatsworth on Friday to open the Region 6-AAA slate against North Murray in a varsity doubleheader, while Ridgeland will also play two varsity games on Friday night at Christian Heritage.