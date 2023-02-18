After two regular season meetings that were both decided by only a handful of points, top-seeded LFO and second-seeded Adairsville met for the third time Friday night in the Region 6-AAA tournament final at LFO and fans did not leave disappointed, at least not with the action on the floor.
Unfortunately for the Warriors and their fans, the final outcome left a little to be desired as the Tigers were able to hold off an LFO charge in the final three minutes for a 55-54 victory.
Both teams earned a first-round game at home in the Class AAA state tournament next week.
Tied at 16 after the first quarter, Adairsville pulled out to a 28-20 lead with 90 seconds left in the half. However, LFO refused to let them get too far away.
Freshman Darian Keefe broke the Tigers' run with a 3-pointer and Brent Bowman hit Amari Burnett with a nice pass to cut the lead down to three with 42 seconds left. Bowman added a deep 3-pointer 14 seconds later to tie the score at 28, although Tre Winters answered with a three at the buzzer to put Adairsville up 31-28 at intermission.
Foul trouble began to rear its ugly head for the Warriors in the first two minutes of the third quarter, but a drive by Jayden Dover and a bucket by Brent Bowman kept the Warriors within striking distance before a shot by Keefe gave LFO a 38-37 lead with three minutes left in the third.
It appeared as if Adairsville would take the lead going into the fourth quarter, but with less than five seconds on the clock, the Warriors quickly pushed the ball up the court with Bryce Brock getting behind the defense. He connected on a lay-up and drew a foul at the buzzer and his 3-point play knotted things up at 43 going into the fourth.
Dover gave LFO the lead 50 seconds into the final period and he added a three with 5:44 to go to put the Warriors up 48-45 after the Tigers had tied the game.
Adairsville, however, responded with a 10-0 run over the next 2:30. Zac Postell had two big 3-pointers in that span, while a runner in the lane by Xavious Nalls put the Tigers up 55-48 with 3:11 remaining.
Senior Jackson Flanagan hit a huge three for the Warriors at the 2:21 mark to get them back in the game and Bowman added a 3-pointer with 1:06 to play to cut LFO's deficit down to one.
Flanagan later grabbed a huge offense rebound for the Warriors with 23 seconds to go, but the Warriors came up empty on another shot attempt and LFO had to foul three times in a span of two seconds to finally put Adairsville on the line.
The Warriors caught a break when Postell missed the front end of a one-and-one and Bowman hurriedly dribbled up the floor with the clock ticking down. Despite the double team, he was able to launched a contested shot just inside the arc at the buzzer, but the ball caught only the front of the rim as the game ended.
Burnett and Bowman finished with 12 points apiece for LFO (16-11). Dover had nine points. Keefe and Brock both finished with seven. Flanagan added three, while Mitchell and Tyler Davis had two each.
Postal had 17 for Adairsville, followed by Winters with 15 and Nalls with 14.
Adairsville will host Carver-Atlanta in the opening round, while LFO will draw the Astros of Douglass-Atlanta. LaFayette, the No. 3 seed from Region 6, will play at Region 5 runner-up Cedar Grove, while fourth-seeded Ringgold will have to travel to Region 5 champion Sandy creek, the No. 2-ranked in Class AAA.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.