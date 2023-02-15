Wednesday will be an off day for the Region 6-AAA basketball tournament and that's probably all for the best because everybody needs an extra day to catch their breath after the barnburner that ended Day 2 of the festivities.

The seventh-seeded Ridgeland Panthers, one win away from a spot in the Class AAA state tournament, had third-seeded LaFayette staggered and on the ropes in their quarterfinal game Tuesday night at LFO.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In