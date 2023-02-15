Wednesday will be an off day for the Region 6-AAA basketball tournament and that's probably all for the best because everybody needs an extra day to catch their breath after the barnburner that ended Day 2 of the festivities.
The seventh-seeded Ridgeland Panthers, one win away from a spot in the Class AAA state tournament, had third-seeded LaFayette staggered and on the ropes in their quarterfinal game Tuesday night at LFO.
However, the Ramblers' championship pedigree came through when it counted the most.
LaFayette, who trailed by 12 points with just over a minute left in the first half, came all the way back to take the lead with 2:45 left in the game and hung on for 67-62 victory that wasn't secured until less than a second remained on the clock.
Rambler head coach Hank Peppers said going to a smaller lineup in the second half helped fuel the comeback, along with hitting some open threes and finding some points in the paint down the stretch.
"We didn't shoot very well, especially in the first half, and usually when we don't shoot it very well, we don't play defense very well," he said. "But there toward the end of the third quarter and all during the fourth, we started shooting better and we started playing better defense. Funny how that happens."
LaFayette (15-7) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Ridgeland (7-18) had already served notice that they were in for a 32-minute fight.
The Panthers opened the second quarter on a 12-4 run and took a 28-22 lead into halftime. LaFayette was able to cut the deficit down to four midway through the third, but a 13-5 spurt gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the game, 45-33, with just over a minute to go in the quarter.
Ridgeland's lead sat at nine points 90 seconds into the fourth when the Ramblers hit the accelerator on offense after getting a boost from their defense. Following a steal, Jaden Morris connected on a field goal and back-to-back buckets by Dawson Pendergrass made it a one-point game with 4:45 to play.
John Hill scored the next five points for the Panthers, but LaFayette continued to respond and a 3-pointer by Morris with 2:45 remaining gave the Ramblers a 57-56 lead, their first since the end of the first quarter.
Morris connected on another three on LaFayette's next possession, Pendergrass made 1 of 2 at the line and later added a baseline bucket off a nifty pass by ShiRay' Walker to put his team up 63-56 with 1:30 to go.
But Ridgeland wasn't finished just yet. Hill knocked down a shot at the 1:21 mark and later added a pull-up 17-footer after a LaFayette turnover. The Panther supporters got even more fired up when the Ramblers were called for traveling with 38 seconds to go and their team down by just three.
The Panthers, however, missed a 3-point try and a put-back and were forced to foul with 14.6 seconds left on the clock, but LaFayette was whistled for a technical foul at the end of the play. Pendergrass and Matthew Ramsey both hit two free throws for their teams, but Ridgeland was awarded the ball after the tech, still down by three, and with a chance to tie the game.
However, smothering defense by the Ramblers forced the Panthers into a tough 3-point attempt that fell short and Zach Barrett was fouled with 0.8 seconds left on the clock. The LaFayette senior calmly hit both ends of the one-and-one to finally ice the victory.
"I'm just proud of these guys," Peppers added. "To make the state playoffs for the seventh straight year, especially after graduating as much as we graduated...I tell you, these guys just fight. I'm as proud of this bunch as I've ever been. They've got a lot of heart and fight and we're only getting better."
Barrett hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Morris also dropped in 20. Pendergrass had 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, while Khalas Finley's eight points and Walker's two rounded out the scoring. LaFayette also had a good night at the charity stripe by making 14 of 19 attempts.
Hill led all scorers with a new career-high with 35 points, including six threes. Chase Hickman had nine points and Eron Graham added seven. Six by Isaac Mitchell and five by Ramsey filled out the scoresheet for the Panthers, who were 10 of 16 at the line.
LaFayette will take on second-seeded Adairsville in a semifinal game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back at LFO. The Ramblers lost both regular season meetings against the Tigers this year.
The winner of the game will play Friday at 8:30 p.m. for the region championship against either LFO or Ringgold, while the loser will play in the third-place game at 5:30 on Friday against the LFO-Ringgold loser.
RINGGOLD BOYS 65, COAHULLA CREEK 52
Last year, as the ninth-seeded team in a nine-team region, the Tigers won three consecutive games in the 6-AAA tournament and made a magical run to a state tournament bid.
Their path was a little easier this time around.
Needing just one victory to punch their ticket to the Class AAA playoffs, the fourth-seeded Tigers care of business against fifth-seeded Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
The victory not only put Ringgold in the state tournament for the second straight season, it earned them a clash with top-seeded LFO in the semifinals Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.
Ringgold (12-13) found itself in a 20-20 tie at halftime after being held to just four points in the second period, but the deadlock would not last long.
The Tigers dominated the third quarter, 22-10, and matched the Colts in a high-scoring fourth as they salted away the victory.
O'Reilly Matthews scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Luke Rominger scored nine of his 11 points in the second half, while Taylor Pierce scored all nine of his points in the final two periods.
Brevin Massengale had eight points and Cooper Sexton added seven. The remainder of the scoring included four from Noah Maretti, three from Braxton Holtcamp and one by Gavin Lakin.
ADAIRSVILLE GIRLS 37, RINGGOLD 27
The Lady Tigers were not as fortunate in the first game of the day as an ice-cold second half contributed to a season-ending 10-point loss.
Ringgold (10-15) led 8-4 in the first quarter, but Adairsville went on a 7-0 run to help give them an 11-10 lead at the end of the period. The Lady Tigers from Bartow County then went on a 10-2 run over the first five minutes of the second quarter to up their lead to nine.
Ringgold cut the deficit down to six twice before going into halftime down 26-19, and senior Hannah Scott knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:47 left in the third to pull Ringgold to within four points of the lead at 31-27.
But the Blue-and-White were unable to score any points in a physical fourth quarter that saw Adairsville managed just four of its own.
NaXyria Roberts scored 16 points for Adairsville and led all scorers.
Brooke Baldwin had seven points and seven rebounds for Ringgold. Scott finished her final game in a Lady Tiger uniform with six points and six rebounds. Alayna Yarger had six points, six boards and three assists, while Cady Helton added five points and three rebounds.
Two points by Kinsley Forscutt and one from Eryn Epps rounded out the scoring for Catoosa County's Lady Tigers.
Adairsville will face top-seeded LFO in a 7 p.m. semifinal on Thursday.
BREMEN GIRLS 61, LAFAYETTE 26
The Lady Ramblers saw their season come to a close in the second round of the tournament with a loss to the third-seeded Lady Blue Devils.
Bremen jumped out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and took a 30-15 lead at intermission. However, any thoughts of a Lady Rambler comeback were dashed in the third period as the Lady Blue Devils held LaFayette scoreless.
Fanny Barber had seven points for the Lady Ramblers, who were without the services of Jenna Baker following her injury in Monday's game against Ridgeland. Michaela Baker had six points, while Sara Pendley finished with four.
Raven Yancy scored three points. Ava Brown and Vianca Segarra both had two points, while Tamra Yancy and Suki Williams both added one. LaFayette finished 7-15 on the season.
Bremen will play Thursday at 4 p.m. in a semifinal game against second-seeded Coahulla Creek.