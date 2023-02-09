Survive and advance.
It's the mantra for every high school basketball team this time of year and it will be the goal for GHSA prep teams from Catoosa and Walker County when the Region 6-AAA and Region 7-AAAA tournaments get going on Monday.
The top four teams (semifinalists) will all move on to the state tournaments, which are slated to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Most of the teams in the two-county area will take part in the 6-AAA tournaments, which will both be held at LFO High School.
The girls' event will begin at 4 p.m. Monday with a game between Ridgeland and LaFayette. The second girls' game of the night between Gordon Lee and Ringgold tips at 7.
The Gordon Lee-Ringgold winner will face fourth-seeded Adairsville Tuesday at 4 p.m., while the Ridgeland-LaFayette winner will face third-seeded Bremen at 7 that same night.
After taking Wednesday off, play resumes with the two semifinal games on Thursday. At 4 p.m., second-seeded Coahulla Creek will take on Ridgeland, LaFayette or Bremen, while top-seeded LFO will play at 7 against Gordon Lee, Ringgold or Adairsville.
The girls' third-place game (semifinal losers) will battle at 4 p.m. on Friday, while the championship game is set for 7 that night.
On the boys' side, Ridgeland and Gordon Lee will square off at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, while the 8:30 game will match up Coahulla Creek and Bremen.
The Coahulla Creek-Bremen winner will face fourth-seeded Ringgold Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while the Ridgeland-Gordon Lee winner will face third-seeded LaFayette at 7 that same night.
Play will start up again on Thursday with a 5:30 semifinal game between second-seeded Adairsville and either Ridgeland, Gordon Lee or LaFayette, while the 8:30 semifinal will pit top-seeded LFO against Coahulla Creek, Bremen or Ringgold.
The boys' third-place game (semifinal losers) will battle at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, while the championship game is set for 8:30 that night.
A little further down the road, the 7-AAAA tournaments will begin early next week at two different locations.
The first two games of the girls' tournament will be played at Northwest Whitfield High School on Monday. Fourth-seeded Central-Carroll will face fifth-seeded Southeast Whitfield in the 6 p.m. contest, followed third-seeded Northwest and sixth-seeded Cedartown in the nightcap.
Then on Tuesday at Southeast Whitfield High School, the fourth-seeded Heritage Generals will face fifth-seeded Northwest in a 6 p.m. boys' game, while third-seeded Southeast and sixth-seeded Cedartown will square off at approximately 7:30.
The rest of both 7-AAAA tournaments will be played at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.
At 4 p.m. on Thursday, second-seeded Sonoraville will take on either Northwest or Cedartown in the first girls' semifinal, while the other girls' semifinal will tip off at 7 between top-seeded Heritage and the Central-Southeast winners.
The second-seeded Sonoraville boys will play at 5:30 on Thursday against the Southeast-Cedartown winner with top-seeded Central drawing the Heritage-Northwest winner at 8:30.
Semifinal losers will play in the third-place games at 4 (girls) and 5:30 (boys) on Friday, while the championship games will be at 7 (girls) and 8:30 (boys) that same night.