Survive and advance.

It's the mantra for every high school basketball team this time of year and it will be the goal for GHSA prep teams from Catoosa and Walker County when the Region 6-AAA and Region 7-AAAA tournaments get going on Monday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In