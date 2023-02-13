Region 6-AAA announced its All-Region basketball teams over the weekend prior to the start of the postseason tournament, which gets underway today at LFO.

LFO senior Brent Bowman was named as the region's Boys' Player of the Year, while Warrior boss Josh Laney was voted as the Boys Coach of the Year in 6-AAA.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

