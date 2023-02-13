Region 6-AAA announced its All-Region basketball teams over the weekend prior to the start of the postseason tournament, which gets underway today at LFO.
LFO senior Brent Bowman was named as the region's Boys' Player of the Year, while Warrior boss Josh Laney was voted as the Boys Coach of the Year in 6-AAA.
Bowman's teammate Amari Burnett was a first team selection, along with O'Reilly Matthews and Brevin Massengale of Ringgold, Jaden Morris and Dawson Pendergrass from LaFayette, Tre Winters and Zach Postell of Adairsville, Hunter Holmes of Gordon Lee, Chase Ward from Coahulla Creek, and John Hill of Ridgeland.
Making the second team was Cade Costanzo (Bremen), Jayden Dover (LFO), Zach Barrett (LaFayette), Jack Defalco (Coahulla Creek), and Matthew Ramsey (Ridgeland).
LFO senior Angel Simmons was tabbed as the Player of the Year on the girls' side, while her head coach, Dewayne Watkins, was selected as the 6-AAA Girls' Coach of the Year.
First team honorees included Brinkley Kate Reed and Shea Poe of Coahulla Creek, Jamiah Lewis of Ridgeland, Mary House of Bremen, Christen Collins of LFO, Analee Morris and NaXyria Roberts of Adairsville, Leiah Henderson of Ringgold, Emma Phillips of Gordon Lee, and Jenna Baker of LaFayette.
Being voted to the second team was Marley Derringer and Shelby Underwood (Bremen), Hannah Scott (Ringgold), Aubree Langley (Coahulla Creek), Michaela Baker (LaFayette), Riley Shirley (Gordon Lee), Emma Fowler (Ridgeland), Christina Collins and Ziara Thompson (LFO), and Alissa Winters (Adairsville).
The girls' coaches in 6-AAA also named honorable mentions selections in Cady Helton (Ringgold), Raven Yancy and Fanny Barber (LaFayette), Kaitlyn Wagoner (Gordon Lee), Madison Lennon (Ridgeland), Jayda Smith and Danilyn Sheats (Bremen), Leah Headrick (Coahulla Creek), and Darby Adams and Aliya McBryde (Adairsville).
In Region 7-AAAA, Southeast's Cal Rich was voted as the Boys' Player of the Year, while his teammates Brayden Miles and Matthew Brock were named to the first team.
The rest of the all-star squad included Heritage's Kaleb Gallman, Jordyn Storey and Donovan McDaniel of Sonoraville, Max Young, Jay Harding and Isaiah West of Central-Carroll, and Dakota Blackwell of Northwest.
Kennedy Baker was the 7-AAAA Girls' Player of the Year, while her teammate, Sloan Pender, was a first team pick. Heritage's Macie Collins and Lauren Mock were selected to the glitter squad, along with Kamry McEwen and Rachel Wilson of Central-Carroll, Erin Garland, Kayleigh Kelley and Diana Smith of Sonoraville, and Miracle Gordy and Trinity Burse of Southeast.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.