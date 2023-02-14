LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors raised the curtain on the 2023 baseball season with a road game at Dalton on Monday and enjoyed a happy bus ride back home as they pulled away from the Catamounts, 14-6.

LFO led 5-0 after the first inning and 6-0 going into the bottom of the second when Dalton scored four times to get back in the game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In