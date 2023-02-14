The LFO Warriors raised the curtain on the 2023 baseball season with a road game at Dalton on Monday and enjoyed a happy bus ride back home as they pulled away from the Catamounts, 14-6.
LFO led 5-0 after the first inning and 6-0 going into the bottom of the second when Dalton scored four times to get back in the game.
However, LFO scored four times in the fifth and tacked on two more runs in each of the final two innings to cement the victory. The Warriors finished with 11 hits and played error-free defense.
Carter Wilson went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs in his season debut. Carson Goff had two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs and one run scored, while Gabe Helton was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Donnie Brown had a double in two at-bats, but scored four times on the night. Eli Walker was 2 for 3 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kendall Chumley and Brock Donahoo both scored once for LFO.
Walker got the victory on the mound, while Brown, Tanner Mantooth and Dylan Blankenship also threw for the Warriors. They gave up five hits and eight walks in seven innings with eight strikeouts.
LFO will host Dalton in a re-match Wednesday at 5 before heading to Rome for 5:30 p.m. game against the Class AAAAAA Wolves on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.