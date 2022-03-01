The Ridgeland Panthers are now 3-2 on the season after going 2-1 in south Georgia over the weekend.
MCINTOSH COUNTY ACADEMY 8, RIDGELAND 3
Trailing 1-0, the Panthers battled back to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth. MCA had two on with two outs in the fifth, but a Ridgeland error opened the door for the tying runs to score and the Buccaneers wrapped it up with five more runs in the sixth.
Hayden Brewer fanned six and walked one in five innings, while Ethan Waters took the loss in relief. Hudson Couch had an RBI-single for Ridgeland.
RIDGELAND 15, NEW HAMPSTEAD 3
The Panthers put up eight runs in the top of the second inning and and three more in the third before adding four more in fifth.
Levi Millsaps, Dakota Stone and Aiden McGill all had two hits apiece. Millsaps, Stone, McGill and Dyllan Curtis each recorded two RBIs. Brewer knocked in one and Ridgeland swiped 12 bases in the game.
Curtis Wells got the win after allowing three runs on two hits with five strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Christian Duke threw 2.1 innings of relief.
RIDGELAND 11, NEW HAMPSTEAD 0
Waters became just the sixth Panther pitcher to record a no-hitter and did so on just 80 pitches in a five-inning complete game.
Solo runs in the first and third innings, along with four runs in the second and five in fourth, provided more than enough offense.
Wells had a double and three RBIs at the plate. Curtis also doubled and drove in one run and Stone picked up an RBI, while the Panthers also stole 11 more bases.
It was Ridgeland's first no-no since Dylan Wooten threw one in 2017. The program's other no-hitters came from J.G. Morris (1994), Jeremy Barnes (2008), Alex Ridge (2011) and Micah Genter (2016).
The Panthers are slated to play Thursday at Murray County before the Indians come to Rossville on Friday to conclude the pre-region part of the schedule.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.