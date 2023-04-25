For the first time since they advanced to the Class AAAA Elite Eight in 2003, the LFO Warriors are through to the second round of the state baseball playoffs.
The Red-and-White, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA, pulverized Sandy Creek pitching for 33 runs on 33 hits in a two-game sweep of the Region 5-AAA champs Monday in Tyrone.
LFO 13, SANDY CREEK 2
The Warriors played quite a bit of small ball and came up with a big win in Game 1.
Tied 1-1 going into the top of the fifth, the Warriors manufactured five runs, three of which scored on an extremely costly Patriot error. Eli Walker added an RBI-single, while Tanner Mantooth drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt.
Sandy Creek got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but LFO put up another five-spot in the top of the fifth. With one out, Kendall Chumley and Carson Goff came through with RBI-singles and Mantooth dropped down another sacrifice bunt to bring in a run.
Walker had an RBI-double and Jacob Gregg knocked in a run with a single to finish off the inning.
Then in the sixth, Goff had his second RBI-single of the game, while Mantooth recorded his third RBI on yet another sacrifice bunt.
Goff finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mantooth was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Walker went 2 for 5, Chumley and Donnie Brown each had two hits and scored three runs.
It was plenty of offensive support for Dylan Blankenship, who gave up just two earned runs in six innings. Blankenship scattered seven hits and walked one batter, finishing with eight strikeouts.
LFO 20, SANDY CREEK 7
The nightcap started off badly for the Warriors as the Patriots scored five runs on six hits, an error and a bases-loaded walk, but LFO responded in a big, big way over the next four innings.
The Red-and-White got three of the runs back in the bottom of the first, two on a single by Gregg and one on a sacrifice fly by Brown.
An inning later, Walker launched a one-out, three-run homer to spark what became a 10-run frame. Hilton had an RBI-double, while Walker finished the inning with another RBI-double. Goff added a two-run double with two outs and Brown also plated one more with a single.
Six more runs trotted home in the third inning. Goff had a two-run single, Mantooth drove in a run with a single and Walker added a sacrifice fly to finally cap the scoring.
Goff went 4 for 5 with four runs scored and four RBIs. Mantooth was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI, while Walker finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored and five RBIs. Walker also pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out eight batters and gave up two walks.
Other offensive standouts for LFO in Game 2 included a 3 for 4 performance by Gregg, who scored twice and knocked in two runs. Helton and Brent Bowman each had two hits. Blankenship doubled and scored twice. Brown scored twice and drove in three, while Chumley also crossed the plate twice.
LFO (19-12) will travel to Oconee County (15-16) for the second round of the playoffs. The Warriors from Watkinsville advanced with an 8-7, 10-3 home sweep over Lumpkin County (20-11) in the first round.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.