LFO Warriors

For the first time since they advanced to the Class AAAA Elite Eight in 2003, the LFO Warriors are through to the second round of the state baseball playoffs.

The Red-and-White, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA, pulverized Sandy Creek pitching for 33 runs on 33 hits in a two-game sweep of the Region 5-AAA champs Monday in Tyrone.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

