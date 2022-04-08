The LFO Warriors traveled to Chatsworth on Friday night and scored five unanswered runs in the final three innings to post a 6-2 victory at Murray County.
The win gave them a sweep of the Indians in the two-game Region 6-AAA series.
Will Carroll led off the top of the third inning with a single and stole second base. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch to give the Warriors an early lead.
Murray County answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but in the fifth, Gabe Helton drew a walk and scored on an RBI-double by Carroll. The senior raced home on a Tanner Mantooth RBI and Mantooth later scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
The final two runs came in the top of the sixth as Carroll scored on an error and Mantooth picked up an RBI on a groundout.
Carroll finished 2 for 4 and scored three times, while Eli Walker also had an RBI. Donnie Brown allowed two unearned runs on five hits and a walk in seven innings of work to get the victory. He collected eight strikeouts.
LFO (13-6, 7-2) will play a make-up game against Sonoraville on Saturday at 1 p.m. at newly-renovated Huston Black Field.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.