A walk-off single by Eli Walker in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the LFO Warriors a 3-2 Senior Day home victory over Sequatchie County (Tenn.) on Saturday.
The visiting Indians scored twice in the top of the third inning, but the Red-and-White got them both back in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Blankenship drew a two-out walk and coasted home following Jacob Gregg's two-run, full-count homer to centerfield.
It remained tied going into the bottom of the seventh when Carson Goff led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carter Davis. Gabe Helton was then hit by a pitch before a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position.
Sequatchie County got the second out on strikes, but Walker would line a solid base hit to right to bring in the game-winner.
Seven different players accounted for the Warriors' seven hits, while Donnie Brown gave up just three hits in seven innings of work on the hill. He struck out three and walked three, while neither of the runs he allowed were earned. LFO won the game despite four errors in the field.
LFO (16-11) will start an enormous two-game series with Coahulla Creek at home on Tuesday. The final game of the series and the final game of the regular season will be played at Coahulla Creek on Thursday.
The Warriors currently occupy the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 6-AAA by one game over Bremen and two games over Coahulla Creek.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.