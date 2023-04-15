LFO Warriors

A walk-off single by Eli Walker in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the LFO Warriors a 3-2 Senior Day home victory over Sequatchie County (Tenn.) on Saturday.

The visiting Indians scored twice in the top of the third inning, but the Red-and-White got them both back in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Blankenship drew a two-out walk and coasted home following Jacob Gregg's two-run, full-count homer to centerfield.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In