The first round of the Class AAA state baseball tournament proved to be little more than a scrimmage for the Gordon Lee Trojans on Monday as they coasted to a pair of wins over visiting Cedar Grove.
GORDON LEE 15, CEDAR GROVE 0
In the opener, Blake Rodgers had a pair of two-run singles in the first inning alone, while Holt Roberts also had a two-run single as the Trojans jumped out to a 9-0 lead.
Six more runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Three came home on a Nate Dunfee homerun, while Rodgers drove in two more with a dinger. Another pair of runs scored on a balk and an error.
Rodgers went 3 for 3 with six RBIs, while Dunfee was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Kade Cowan and Ty Thompson also were credited with one RBI apiece.
Bo Rhudy pitched the first two innings and struck out all six batters he faced, while Dustin Day fanned all three batters he saw in one inning of relief.
GORDON LEE 15, CEDAR GROVE 0
The second game of the day saw the Navy-and-White, playing as the visiting team, score three times in the first inning before breaking it open with seven runs in the second.
The second inning saw the Trojans record five straight hits, including back-to-back-to-back RBI-doubles by Cowan, Rodgers and Brodie Genter. Jackson Scali added a two-run single and Cooper Jackson knocked in a run with a base hit to cap the inning.
A three-run triple by Dunfee highlighted a five-run third. He finished with four RBIs, while Genter went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored. Rodgers was 2 for 3 with a double and collected his seventh RBI of the series.
Rhudy was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Cowan had a pair of doubles and Barrett Dockery added one, while Holt picked up another RBI.
Rodgers also struck out six batters in two innings on the hill. He walked one and gave up just one hit. Scali worked the bottom of the third and struck out two batters.
Gordon Lee (20-8) will have to wait another day to find out its next opponent and where the series will be held. Hart County (12-18) split a pair of games at Pickens (26-5) on Monday, winning 4-3 before a 5-4 loss in Game 2. Game 3 will be in Jasper on Tuesday.
A Hart County win would mean the Trojans would be at home for the next round, while a Pickens victory would send Gordon Lee on the road to face the Region 7 champions.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.