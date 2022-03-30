The Gordon Lee Trojans opened play in the 2022 Chattanooga Central Invitational on Wednesday with a doubleheader against a pair of Tennessee teams at Hixson High School, who is co-hosting the event.
GORDON LEE 2, SILVERDALE BAPTIST 1
The Trojans gave up a run in the third inning, but took the lead for good a half-inning later. Holt Roberts walked and Tyler Forester was hit by a pitch before a passed ball moved the runners into scoring position.
The tying run scored on a sacrifice fly by Tanner Wilson, while Cooper Jackson singled back up the middle to bring in what became the winning run.
Wilson, Kade Cowan, Garren Ramey and Bo Rhudy also picked up singles for the Trojans, while Rhudy pitched a seven-inning, complete-game gem. The junior allowed just one hit with two walks and nine strikeouts. The run he allowed was earned.
It was the first loss of the season for the Seahawks, who came into the game at 10-0 on the year.
HIXSON 7, GORDON LEE 6
A back-and-forth battle between the Trojans and the Wildcats went the way of the home team after eight innings in the final game of the night.
Gordon Lee trailed 5-3 going into the top of the seventh inning, but got an RBI from Ramey before a two-run shot off the bat of Rhudy put the Navy-and-White up 6-5.
However, the home team pushed across the tying run in the bottom of the seventh before scoring once more in the bottom of the eighth to win the game.
Wilson pitched five innings, allowing three runs - one earned - on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Ramey, Jackson Scali and Nate Dunfee all pitched in relief.
Only two of Hixson's runs were earned as the Trojans committed five errors.
Dunfee, Roberts and Cowan each had two hits. Roberts had a pair of doubles, while Dunfee and Cowan had one two-bagger apiece. Cowan and Forester also were credited with RBIs.
Gordon Lee (8-8) will take on the host Purple Pounders at 3 p.m. on Friday at Central. They will conclude the tournament on Saturday back at Hixson High School against Hewitt-Trussville of Alabama.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.