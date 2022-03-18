A two-run homer by Will Carroll in the third inning gave LFO the lead on Thursday night and a walk-off single by Peyton Tipton in the bottom of the seventh won it for the Warriors as they knocked off North Murray, 3-2, in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Mountaineers scored in the top of the first inning, but Eli Walker delivered a one-out double in the third before trotting home on Carroll's two-out shot.
LFO got a little taste of its own medicine in the top of the seventh as North Murray's Daniel Skojac belted a solo homerun to tie the game, but it would not stay tied for long.
The Warriors' final at-bat began with Walker's second double of the game. He moved to third on a bunt single by Tanner Mantooth and Carroll was intentionally walked to load the bases, setting the table for Tipton's heroics.
Walker and Mantooth each went 2 for 4, while one of Mantooth's hits was also a double. Carroll's blast was his only hit in his only official at-bat as he drew three walks on the night. Jacob Gregg and Donnie Brown also had singles in the victory.
Brown was the other big story for the Red-and-White. He threw a complete-game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts. He did not issue a single walk and allowed two earned runs.
LFO (7-4, 2-0) will continue Region 6-AAA play at home on Friday with a game against Rockmart.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.