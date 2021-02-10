Two teams with postseason aspirations met Tuesday in Ringgold for a preseason scrimmage and it was the Tigers picking up a 5-3 win over the Gordon Lee Trojans.
McCain Mangum went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Ringgold. Sam Mills had two hits and knocked in a run, while Kenyon Ransom went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Mason Parker added a double, while Ross Norman and Colin Mountjoy had one RBI each.
Ransom, Mountjoy, Mangum, Chase Ghormley, Eli Norris, Austin McMahan and Robbie Bates all pitched for the Tigers. Ringgold pitchers combined to allow five walks and five hits with eight strikeouts, while Bates led the team with for K's.
The Trojans used six pitchers, including Jake Poindexter, Riley King, Tanner Wilson, Blake Rodgers, Bo Rhudy and Cade Peterson. They allowed 11 total hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Rhudy struck out a team-best four batters.
Peterson had two hits in four at-bats and knocked in one run, while Brodie Genter had a double and plated a pair of runs.
Ringgold will open its season at Calhoun on Monday, while Gordon Lee will play its opening game on Tuesday at LFO.