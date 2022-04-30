On March 15, Ringgold opened Region 6-AAA play with a 12-1 home loss to Sonoraville, leaving the Tigers with a 3-9 record through their first 12 games.
Six weeks later and that all seems like ancient history.
The Blue-and-White reached the 20-win plateau on Friday night with a sweep of Region 8 No. 3 seed Hart County and extended their current winning streak to 10 games in a row.
The Tigers have won 17 of their last 20 overall. A seven-game winning streak followed that loss to the Phoenix and the only three losses in that span were a pair of one-run setbacks to 6-AAA champion Rockmart, followed by a one-run loss to Region 7-AAAA champion Cedartown, before Ringgold started its most recent winning streak.
Ringgold (20-12) will look to keep it going on Wednesday when they travel to Region 4 champion Harlem (23-6) for a Class AAA, second-round, three-game series. The Bulldogs are riding a three-game winning streak after a 7-4, 10-3 sweep of Crisp County in the first round.
RINGGOLD 6, HART COUNTY 3
The Tigers fell behind 3-1 in Friday's opener, but rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
Brody Gann and Dawsyn Ware both hit by pitches and Isaac King, into the game to run for the catcher, would race home on a sacrifice fly from Connor Christopher.
Brady Hermann came through with a single and Mason Parker walked to load the bases to set the table for Ross Norman. Norman took a 2-1 offering and promptly deposited it over the centerfield wall for the go-ahead grand slam.
The Bulldogs put only one more runner on base over the final two innings as Ringgold finished off the victory.
Robbie Bates pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and two walks. He scattered seven hits, but gave up just two earned runs.
Gann and Ty Gilbert also had singles for the Tigers.
RINGGOLD 4, HART COUNTY 2
Scoreless through three innings in the nightcap, an error and a walk in the top of the fourth got things going for the Tigers before Norman and Gilbert delivered back-to-back RBI singles.
Ringgold tacked on another run in the top of the fifth as Hermann singled before eventually scoring on an error.
The Bulldogs got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth and threatened for more as they put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. However, relief pitcher Mason Burt came in and got two groundouts and an infield pop-up to escape the jam.
Hart County made it a 3-2 game with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Gann came through with a clutch, two-out, opposite-field RBI-single in the top of the seventh.
Parker would do the rest, buckling the knees of two Hart County batters with third-strike curveballs before inducing a flyball to shallow center to end the game and the series.
Sebastian Haggard pitched the first four innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Burt allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk in two innings of relief, while Parker recorded the save.
Dre Morris also had a single for the Tigers.