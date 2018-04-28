The top-ranked Ringgold Tigers saw their winning streak extend to 21 games on Friday.
They also saw their winning streak snapped at 21 games on Friday and now will face the pressure of an elimination game on Saturday.
After slipping past visiting Redan, 2-1, in the opening game of their Class 3A state tournament series, the visiting Raiders jumped on the Tigers early and often in an 8-1 Game 2 victory to force a deciding Game 3 Saturday.
First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. at Bill Womack Field.
Game 1 was a pitchers' duel as Holden Tucker took the mound for Ringgold against Redan's Kameron Marshall. Marshall helped himself by golfing an opposite-field homerun in the top of the third to stake the Raiders from Stone Mountain to the 1-0 lead.
Ringgold (26-5) would get its first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth as a hit and two walks loaded the bases. Marshall would get the first out on strikes, but Ty Jones would draw a free pass to bring in Tucker with the tying run. Marshall, however, would get another strikeout and a fly ball to deep rightfield to keep the bases loaded and the score tied.
Redan, the No. 4 seed from ultra-tough Region 5, the 2013 Class 4A state champion and a perennial state contender for a number of years, nearly regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning as they put a runner on first. But Tigers' right fielder Wyatt Tennant made an incredible highlight-quality catch to save a potenital run and help get the home team out of a jam.
Ringgold would untie the game a half inning later. Jones, who absolutely crushed a long foul ball in the bottom of the fifth, turned on another pitch in the bottom of the sixth and got this one to stay inside the foul pole to give his team a one-run lead.
Nathan Camp entered the game in a relief appearance in the seventh. He gave up a leadoff walk before striking out the next two batters. A swinging bunt single would put runners at the corners and the Raiders would swipe second without a throw to put the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with two outs.
However, Camp induced a fly ball to Andre Tarver in shallow center, who gloved it for the final out.
Tucker got the win, giving up just one earned run on two hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out nine. Camp was credited with the save.
Camp, Tucker and Tennant all had singles for the Tigers.
Marshall threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out seven, but walked five.
The nightcap would be a different story as Redan (22-8), playing as the home team in Game 2, scored four times in the first inning and built a 7-0 lead after three, en route to the victory.
Hits were hard to come by off of Raiders' starter Taj Bradley. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, who committed to South Carolina a month ago, threw a complete game. He allowed just one earned run on three hits. He walked five batters, but struck out 13 with a fastball clocked as high as 94 miles an hour.
Tucker, Jones and Johnny Camillucci all had singles for Ringgold. The Tigers' lone run came in the top of the sixth as Tucker scored on an RBI-hit by Jones.
Raul Guerrero had a double, a homer and finished with four RBIs for Redan. Orlando Adams also homered and knocked in two.
Tennant took the loss for Ringgold, allowing four earned runs on three walks and just one hit. He finished with one strikeout. Camillucci threw the last five innings and gave up four earned runs on two walks and five hits. He struck out four in the loss.
The winner of Game 3 will advance to face either Fannin County or Franklin County in the next round. Those two teams split a doubleheader on Friday and will finish up their series on Saturday.