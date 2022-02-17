The Ringgold Tigers scored five times in the top of the fifth and tacked on four more in the top of the seventh to rally for a 10-3 victory over Gordon Lee in their season opener Wednesday afternoon in Chickamauga.
The Tigers drew first blood in the top of the first inning. Mason Parker doubled and Robbie Bates added a two-out RBI-double later in the inning.
Gordon Lee responded with two runs in their half of the first. Kade Cowan delivered a one-out single and Blake Rodgers drew a walk. Cowan took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Brodie Genter sacrifice fly, while an RBI-double off the bat of Garren Ramey brought in courtesy runner Cooper Jackson.
That would be all the scoring until the top of the fifth inning when Ringgold used a pair of walks and a pair of singles with one out to jump-start their five-run frame.
Ross Norman delivered an RBI-single to tie the game and the Tigers used an RBI-single by Dre Morris, two errors and a bases-loaded walk to forge a 6-2 lead.
Then in the seventh, Morris came through with another RBI-base hit and Parker plated another run with a double, while two more runs scored on an error.
Gordon Lee pushed one run across in the bottom of the seventh. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Genter, who collected an RBI with a walk.
Parker had two doubles and matched Morris with a 2 for 4 afternoon. Connor Christopher also had an RBI for the Tigers.
Sebastian Haggard threw four innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Hudson Chandler gave up two hits and two walks in two innings with one strikeout, and Parker, who announced earlier in the day that he had committed to Bryan College to play baseball, pitched one inning of relief. He gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two.
Cowan and Nate Dunfee both went 2 for 4 for the Trojans, while Tanner Wilson was 1 for 3.
Rodgers pitched the first three innings. He gave up three hits and two walks, but allowed just one earned run and struck out five batters. Wilson pitched 1.2 innings, giving up five runs on two hits and three walks, though only one of the runs were earned. He finished with four strikeouts.
Ramey pitched two innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts, while Tyler Forester threw one-third of an inning. He surrendered one hit and one unearned run.
Ringgold (1-0) is slated to travel to Savannah this weekend for three ballgames. They will play at Richmond Hill on Friday and return to Richmond Hill High School on Saturday for games against Pierce County and Greenbrier.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee (0-2) will not take the field again until Tuesday when they travel to Ringgold for a rematch.