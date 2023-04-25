Sports editor
Playoff baseball returned to Bill Womack Field on Monday and the hometown crowd got treated to a dominant performance by the Tigers, who blew out overmatched Douglass of Atlanta in two quick games.
The Tigers plated 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1, added four more in the second, and opened the series with a big victory.
The first inning included a two-run triple by Aiden Hickman and RBI-singles from Conner Christopher and Cade Tankersley. Ty Gilbert also added a sacrifice fly.
Christopher drove in two more runs with a double in the second, while Hickman and Sam Crew also had RBI-singles.
Ross Norman pitched all three innings, walking one and striking out eight, in the abbreviated no-hitter. He also had one hit and one RBI, while Jackson Black also drove in a run.
For the second straight game, the Tigers put up a dozen runs in the first inning and did so on just seven hits with four Astro errors.
Gilbert had a three-run triple, Brady Hermann had a two-run double, and Crew also drove in a run with a double.
That was followed by an eight-spot in the second inning, which came on just six hits. Ryder Fairchild had a two-run double, Black added a two-run single, and Hickman picked up an RBI on a single.
Black finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and pitched all three innings. He did not allow a hit and gave up just one walk with six strikeouts.
Hickman and Garrett Edgar each had two hits apiece. Additional RBIs were collected by Norman, Christopher and Philip Johnson.
Ringgold (27-5) will put its 18-game winning streak on the line in Round 2 as they will host the Wesleyan Wolves (18-9). Wesleyan swept Hebron Christian (12-17-1) in the opening round, 8-7 and 3-0.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.