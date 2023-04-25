Ringgold Tigers

Playoff baseball returned to Bill Womack Field on Monday and the hometown crowd got treated to a dominant performance by the Tigers, who blew out overmatched Douglass of Atlanta in two quick games.

RINGGOLD 16, DOUGLASS 0

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In