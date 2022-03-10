Gordon Lee senior pitcher Tanner Wilson signed on to continue his baseball career at Cleveland State (Tenn.) on Wednesday. Among those on hand to watch him sign were Chris, Tonya, McKenzie and Jasper Wilson, along with Heather Jackson and Kelly Millican.
Gordon Lee's Tanner Wilson continued something of a trend on Wednesday when the senior signed on to play baseball at Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College. Wilson becomes the latest in a number of Trojans who have gone on to sign with the Cougars in recent years.
"I've been thinking about Cleveland State since about my freshman year," Wilson explained. "Jake Wright was one of the main ones to talk to me about Cleveland State and then J.D. (Day) went up there to play and I've been thinking about it ever since. They told me that would be a good place for me to go."
"Jake Wright really took Tanner under his wing as a freshman and it was fun to see him connect with Jake and have Jake lead him," said Gordon Lee head coach Mike Dunfee. "Then you also had Jake Poindexter in the mix, so no matter where you saw them, you always saw them together and they kind of fed off each other.
"Coach (Mike) Policastro does a great job up there (at Cleveland State). We have a good relationship with them and we've had several kids go up there, so I'm excited that Tanner's getting the opportunity to play at the next level. He's worked his tail off."
Wilson, who said he was recruited as a pitcher, said it felt good to finally sign after a "stressful" recruiting process.
"The whole process to get my letter of intent took forever, but now that it's finalized, it's really stress-relieving," he said. "It was a long process, but we finally got it done.
"Hopefully, I can bring my hard work and dedication and just be a team player overall. I just want to give the same energy there that I do here at Gordon Lee."
Dunfee thinks Wilson could have an impact in the Cougars' pitching staff right away.
"Right now, I think he'll be a middle reliever early, but I think he could end up being in that closer's role," the coach said. "He's got a good mentality and he's also got an extremely dedicated work ethic. Plus, he's gotten a lot bigger in the weight room and a lot stronger, but I think that his work ethic is going to dictate where he falls. He may even end up being a starter down the road."
Wilson said he is undecided on a major, he added that he would like to go on and play at a bigger school down the road.
"I just want to get up there and work to improve on some things I need to improve on," he added. "There's definitely some things I can tweak. Hopefully, I can improve my skills and go to a bigger college after that."
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.