The Summerville 8-year-olds claimed the championship of the 7 and 8-year-old Dizzy Dean District 1 baseball tournament with a 13-5 victory over the Chickamauga 8-year-olds in Chickamauga on Monday night.
Top-seeded Summerville took down the Murray County 7-year-olds early on Sunday afternoon to begin bracket play before eliminating the Murray County 8-year-olds later that day to earn a place in the title game.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Chickamauga punched its ticket to the finals with consecutive wins over the Trion 8-year-olds and the LaFayette 8-year-olds on Sunday.
Summerville's defense was rock solid in the title tilt. They held Chickamauga to just two runs over the first four innings and took a 12-5 lead going into the bottom of the fifth. The game would end in that last half-inning as one final run by Summerville made it mathematically impossible for Chickamauga to win in the sixth due to the maximum seven runs-per-inning rule.
A little farther south on Highway 27, the championship game of the District 1 tournament in the 9 and 10-year-old division is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Rock Spring.
Semifinals were played on Monday with the top-seeded Trion 10-year-olds defeating the fifth-seeded LaFayette 10-year-olds and the third-seeded Dade County 10-year-olds knocking off the second-seeded Murray County 10-year-olds.
Games scores were not available as of press time.
The tournament was originally set to be completed on Monday, but had to be postponed an extra day due to rain over the weekend.