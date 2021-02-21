Cannon Stafford had just two hits in the Heritage Generals' season-opener on Saturday and he made both of them count.
An RBI-double in the second inning was followed by a grand slam in the top of the fifth and the Generals drubbed Dalton, 14-2, in the Carpet Capital.
Stafford's blast was one of two dingers hit by the Generals as J.T. Eaton also homered in the fourth. He finished the day 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Dylan Bryan went 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Landen Skeen, C.J. Robertson and Gage Shaver also had multi-hit games. Skeen and Robertson each had two doubles and collected two RBIs apiece, while Shaver also had a double and added one RBI.
Zach Barrett got the start and the win for Heritage with a two-hit performance over four innings. Both runs he allowed were unearned and he finished with eight strikeouts and no walks. J.J. Hunt threw one inning out of the bullpen and fanned two Catamount hitters.
Heritage (1-0) will host LFO on Monday at 5:30 p.m.