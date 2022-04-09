The LFO Warriors saw a six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday with an 8-2 loss to Sonoraville at frigid Huston Black Field.
The Phoenix took advantage of some defensive miscues by the Warriors to score four times in the top of the first inning and they would never look back.
LFO got a run in the bottom of the second inning. Peyton Tipton reached on an error and took second after Dylan Blankenship worked his way for a walk. Tipton later stole third base and scored on a passed ball.
Then in the fifth, Tanner Mantooth and Eli Walker were issued back-to-back walks before Donnie Brown drove in Mantooth with an RBI-single. It was the only hit of the day for the Red-and-White.
Mantooth pitched five innings and allowed eight hits. Only two of the seven runs he gave up were earned and he finished with one walk and one strikeout. Walker pitched two innings in relief, allowing an earned run on two hits with one strikeout.
LFO (13-7, 7-3) will play a two-game Region 6-AAA series against LaFayette this week. Game 1 will be in LaFayette on Tuesday, while they will host the Ramblers on Thursday. First pitch both nights is set for 5:55 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.