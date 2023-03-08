After an eight-inning game on Monday night, the Ringgold Tigers found themselves embroiled in another extra-inning affair on Tuesday.
However, when all the dust had settled, it was homestanding Sonoraville emerging with a 2-1 win in 10 innings.
The only runs of the game came in the 10th.
With Ty Gilbert on first base and one out in the top of the frame, Cade Tankersley ripped a double to give the Tigers two runners in scoring position. The Phoenix got the second out on strikes, but Aiden Hickman came through with an RBI-single to plate Gilbert and finally get Ringgold on the board.
Unfortunately, the lead would not last. The Phoenix loaded the bases on a walk and two singles, although they had a runner forced out at home two straight times.
But the third time was not be the charm for Ringgold as the tying run scored on a passed ball before the winning run raced home on an error.
Ross Norman was dominant on the hill in six innings of work. He gave up just one hit and one walk and struck out 14 Sonoraville hitters. Jacob Swanson pitched a hitless inning of relief, while Deven Black pitched 2.2 innings out of the bullpen. He surrendered two runs - one earned - on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Brady Hermann went 2 for 4, while Norman had a double and drew four walks.
Ringgold (7-4) will begin a home-and-home series with Catoosa County rival Heritage on Thursday. The first game of the two-game set will be at Bill Womack Field before the scene shifts to Heritage on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
