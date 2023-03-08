Ringgold Tigers

After an eight-inning game on Monday night, the Ringgold Tigers found themselves embroiled in another extra-inning affair on Tuesday.

However, when all the dust had settled, it was homestanding Sonoraville emerging with a 2-1 win in 10 innings.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

