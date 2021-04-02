The LFO Warriors' five-game winning streak was snapped by the Sonoraville Phoenix on Friday night as the Firebirds picked up an 8-2 victory in Fort Oglethorpe in Region 6-AAA action.
Sonoraville scored four times in the top of the seventh to break open what had been a close game. Both runs for the Warriors came in the third inning on RBIs by Nyko Simpson and Will Carroll.
Tanner Mantooth and Josh McAfee matched Simpson with a pair of hits, while Eli Walker and Gage Kelley had one hit each.
Matthew Shields pitched 6.2 innings and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and three walks. He finished with three strikeouts, while Simpson recorded the final out in the seventh.
LFO (6-13, 5-1) will look to get back on track tomorrow with a road make-up game at Adairsville at 1 p.m.