Zain Smith signs with Erskine

Surrounded by his family, LaFayette's Zain Smith signed his letter of intent to play baseball at NCAA Division II Erskine College on Thursday. Among those on hand for the ceremony were Jessica and Nate Smith, along with Zoey, Zeke and Zylis Smith.

 Chris Base

Zain Smith has been playing baseball almost since the day he was born with one goal in mind - to continue his career at the college level.

On Thursday, Smith took the next step toward making that goal a reality as he signed with the Flying Fleet of Erskine College, an NCAA Division II program in Due West, South Carolina.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

