Down 3-1 midway through the contest, the LaFayette Ramblers scored three unanswered runs and got the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh to defeat visiting Coahulla Creek, 4-3, in a Saturday matinee in south Walker County.
LaFayette's first run came in the bottom of the third inning as Zain Smith scored on a wild pitch. However, the Ramblers would tie things up in the fourth. A single, a walk and an error put runners in scoring position before Case Davis scampered home on another wild pitch. Nick Adams then plated Smith with an RBI-single to tie the game, 3-3.
The Colts would leave the bases Loaded in the sixth inning and the Ramblers would strand two in the bottom of the sixth. Coahulla Creek would get a leadoff double to start the seventh, but it was erased by a double play as Blake Mann snared a liner at shortstop before flipping to Davis covering second to double up the runner.
The bottom of the seventh began with Skylar Cepeda and Mann both getting plunked by pitches. A fielder's choice forced out Mann at second, but Davis Richardson would walk to load the bases, bringing Garrison Fults to the plate with one out.
Fults would lay down a perfect squeeze bunt and Cepeda would come charging home as LaFayette celebrated the Region 6-AAA victory.
The Ramblers had five total hits on the afternoon, including Smith's double. Mann started and pitched the first four innings. He gave up three earned runs on six hits and four walks with one strikeout before handing things over to Nick Radtke. Radtke would get the win with three innings of two-hit ball. He did not allow a run and finished with three walks.
LaFayette (7-6, 1-2) will travel to Sonoraville on Tuesday night, looking to make amends after losing to the Phoenix on Friday.