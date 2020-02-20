The Ringgold Tigers plated seven runs in the top of the third inning to break a 2-2 tie and went on to a 10-3 road win at county rival Heritage on Wednesday night.
Colin Mountjoy went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in the first victory of the season for the Tigers (1-3). Brayden Broome had a pair of hits, scored a pair of runs and drove in one. Taylor Pease had a hit and was credited with three RBIs, while McCain Mangum drove in one run.
Mountjoy got the start, while Mangum, Chase Ghormley and Eli Norris also pitched for Ringgold. They combine for 10 strikeouts with Ghormley picking up the victory.
C.J. Robertson was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles for the Generals (0-2). Pete Padgett drew a pair of walks and finished with two RBIs.
Nick Hanson got the start and was saddled with the loss. He gave up four earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. Cade Kiniry allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks in four innings. He finished with six strikeouts, while Zach Barrett pitched one-third of an inning for the Generals.
The two teams are scheduled to play again on Thursday at Bill Womack Field in Ringgold. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.