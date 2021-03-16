Four RBIs from McCain Mangum and three from Austin McMahan were more than enough run support for Chase Ghormley and the Ringgold Tigers on Tuesday as they picked up a 10-3 region victory over Sonoraville at Bill Womack Field.
Mangum, who recently made the decision to play both football and baseball at LaGrange (Ga.) College, went 3 for 4, including a two-run single in the bottom of the third that extended Ringgold's lead to 8-0.
McMahan ripped a two-run double in the fifth to account for the final two runs of the game for the home team. He ended the game with two hits.
Colin Mountjoy and Sam Mills each had doubles in the victory, while Mountjoy picked up an RBI. Kenyon Ransom and Ross Norman also knocked in one run apiece as the Tigers (6-5 overall) started out 1-0 in Region 6-AAA.
Ghormley pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits. He did not walk a single batter and finished with seven strikeouts. Mason Parker struck out two batters in his one inning of relief.
Hayden Holsomback had two solo home runs for the Phoenix.
Ringgold is slated to play at Sonoraville on Thursday before a home game against Murray County on Friday.