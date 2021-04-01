The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles had a season-high in runs on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to pick up their first victory of the year as they dropped a 19-7 decision to Johnson's Ferry in Chickamauga.
Gabe Daugherty and Jayden Patterson both went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the game. Caleb Epperson had two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Ryan Davis and Joseph Dawson had one RBI apiece, while Jarrett Chambers scored three times.
Daugherty walked six batters and struck out six batters in six innings on the mound, while Epperson walked one batter and fanned two in one inning of work.
OCA (0-5) will not play again until April 13 when they travel to take on Cherokee Christian.